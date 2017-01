OLDTOWN — The Newport/Priest River Rotary Club is considering taking over the train ride that the North Pend Oreille Valley Lions Club previously managed and which closed earlier this year, said Rota...

BOISE — The Idaho Legislature will have the opportunity to support a strong agenda for Growing Freedom in Idaho during the 2017 Legislative Session. The agenda, driven by citizen input and geared tow...

PRIEST RIVER — West Bonner County schools are upgrading their security in cooperation with Bonner County, said school district superintendent Paul Anselmo Jan. 6. “We have security cameras in our s...

Duffy: Have, practice a home fire escape plan Priest River Times After 11 fire-related deaths in December 2016, State Fire Marshal Charles M. Duffy is stressing the importance of having working smoke alarms and having a home fire escape plan. “Fire safety in the... Read More

Are you ready for potential flooding? Priest River Times Idaho has had more than its share of snow this winter, and the next big weather event may very well be flooding. The Idaho Department of Insurance reminds consumers that flood damage caused by rising... Read More

Idaho water supply off to strong start Priest River Times BOISE – The Natural Resources Conservation Service just released the first water supply outlook report for the 2017 water year. Based on Idaho’s Surface Water Supply Index, which combines reservoir... Read More

Fondly remembering former Times reporter Priest River Times A friend, Nancy Covert, surprised all who loved her last week with her sudden and unexpected death on Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, 2017, in Lakewood, Wash. With no history of heart disease, she apparen... Read More

Boats bring in big bucks in region, says BSU study Bonner County Daily Bee Idaho’s economy is bolstered by its ample outdoor pursuits, powerboating being among the foremost money-makers. According to a Boise State University study, the Gem State generated $335.3 million ... Read More