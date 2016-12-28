SANDPOINT  A Priest River woman accused of slamming a puppy to the ground in order to teach it a lesson is pleading not guilty. Megan Ranae Smiths plea sets the stage for a jury trial in Bonner Co...

BOISE  It was 75 years ago that Japan launched the infamous attack upon the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on December 6, 1941. The following day, the United States entered World War II....

Avalanche update Friday Bonner County Daily Bee PRIEST RIVER  Be in the know. The U.S. Forest Services Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center will be issuing a slide advisory on Friday for the Selkirk Mountains. Last weeks avalanche danger was rate... Read More

Top moments of 2016 Priest River Times PRIEST RIVER  The year of 2016 will soon be in the history books, and a look back at the year that was reveals much to remember fondly. 10. Constitutional carry - State Reps. Heather Scott and Sage... Read More

Stratton Elementary blood drive January 6 Priest River Times NEWPORT  A blood drive will take place at Stratton Elementary here January 6. If 30 donors give, they could qualify the school for a $1500 grant for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics... Read More

Tri-county mail thefts under investigation Bonners Ferry Herald BONNERS FERRY  A string of mail thefts spanning across three counties last week has launched a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Bonners Ferry Police Department, Bonner County Sheriffs Offic... Read More

Beckford moves to suppress evidence Bonner County Daily Bee SANDPOINT  Accused killer Barry Beckford is moving for evidence against him to be suppressed, according to Washington state online court records. A hearing on the defense motion is set for Jan. 17,... Read More