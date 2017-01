PRIEST RIVER — Council members voted on several project-related issues here Jan. 17. The city’s water meter program is making steady progress, with 20 meters installed and 30 to go this winter, but t...

SANDPOINT — Bonner County’s Republican Central Committee adopted a resolution Tuesday demanding the reinstatement of state Rep. Heather Scott’s legislative committee assignments. Scott was stripped ...

SANDPOINT — A Bonner County sheriff’s deputy who was shot in the line of duty last week was returned home Monday in a lengthy procession of public safety vehicles from around the region. Deputy Mich...

Protections may ease as mussel threat grows Bonner County Daily Bee SANDPOINT — The Idaho Lakes Commission put out an urgent call Friday for residents to urge lawmakers not to reduce funding for the state’s aquatic invasive species boat inspection program. Tom Woolf... Read More

Shooting suspect denies firing on deputies Bonner County Daily Bee SANDPOINT — A Blanchard man denied allegations Thursday that he attempted to kill to Bonner County sheriff’s deputies who tried to arrest him on battery charges earlier this month. Adam Deacon Foste... Read More

Dixon holding town hall forums Bonner County Daily Bee PRIEST RIVER — Rep. Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay, will be holding a town hall meeting on Saturday. It starts at 3 p.m., River City Christian Fellowship, 381 Fourth St. Dixon, who is in his second term in... Read More

State launches redesigned official website Priest River Times Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter has unveiled the state’s new official website, idaho.gov, which features a fresh, user-friendly new design and significantly improved functionality. “We want to that ensure ... Read More

Sentence stands in lewd conduct case Bonner County Daily Bee PRIEST RIVER — The Idaho Court of Appeals is affirming the sentence imposed against Priest River man who pleaded guilty to lewd conduct with a minor in Kootenai County. First District Judge John T. ... Read More