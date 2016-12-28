News
Fire district holds open house

Fire district holds open house

December 28, 2016 at 6:00 am

...

Read More

Not to be forgotten civics contest set

December 28, 2016 at 6:00 am

BOISE  It was 75 years ago that Japan launched the infamous attack upon the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on December 6, 1941. The following day, the United States entered World War II....

Read More

Puppy uninjured after being thrown, kicked

December 28, 2016 at 6:00 am

SANDPOINT  A Priest River woman accused of slamming a puppy to the ground in order to teach it a lesson is pleading not guilty. Megan Ranae Smiths plea sets the stage for a jury trial in Bonner Co...

Read More

Previous Next

Avalanche update Friday

December 28, 2016 at 6:00 am

Bonner County Daily Bee PRIEST RIVER  Be in the know. The U.S. Forest Services Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center will be issuing a slide advisory on Friday for the Selkirk Mountains. Last weeks avalanche danger was rate...

Read More

Top moments of 2016

December 28, 2016 at 6:00 am

Priest River Times PRIEST RIVER  The year of 2016 will soon be in the history books, and a look back at the year that was reveals much to remember fondly. 10. Constitutional carry - State Reps. Heather Scott and Sage...

Read More

Stratton Elementary blood drive January 6

December 28, 2016 at 6:00 am

Priest River Times NEWPORT  A blood drive will take place at Stratton Elementary here January 6. If 30 donors give, they could qualify the school for a $1500 grant for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics...

Read More

Tri-county mail thefts under investigation

December 28, 2016 at 6:00 am

Bonners Ferry Herald BONNERS FERRY  A string of mail thefts spanning across three counties last week has launched a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The Bonners Ferry Police Department, Bonner County Sheriffs Offic...

Read More

Beckford moves to suppress evidence

December 28, 2016 at 6:00 am

Bonner County Daily Bee SANDPOINT  Accused killer Barry Beckford is moving for evidence against him to be suppressed, according to Washington state online court records. A hearing on the defense motion is set for Jan. 17,...

Read More

Be mindful of where you park

December 28, 2016 at 6:00 am

Priest River Times PRIEST RIVER  Parking along the side of the road during this snowy winter is not just a question of using your common sense, but also abiding by the law, said police chief Drew McLain. According to ...

Read More

Sports
Sorry, no question available

Opinion

Letters to the Editor

Editorial

Submit a Letter

Submit Your Letter

Classifieds

Announcements

Post Your Ad in Announcements!

Employment

Post Your Ad in Employment!

Miscellaneous

Post Your Ad in Miscellaneous!

Pets & Animals

Post Your Ad in Pets & Animals!

Real Estate

Post Your Ad in Real Estate!

Rentals

Post Your Ad in Rentals!

Services

Post Your Ad in Services!

Transportation

Post Your Ad in Transportation!

Items under $1000 are Free

X